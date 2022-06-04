Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
J&K Police Arrests Man For His Alleged Involvement In IED Blast In March This Year

Jammu and Kashmir: The IED blast had taken place on March 9 outside the court complex in Slathia Chowk In Udhampur, where fruit and vegetable vendors put up their carts.

File photo of J&K Police. PTI

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 3:08 pm

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the low-intensity IED explosion outside a court complex in Udhampur district in March in which one person was killed and 14 were injured, officials said on Saturday.

A few more people were also picked up in connection with the case, they said, without sharing the exact number.

The arrested man, believed to be an overground worker (OGW) of a terror outfit, hails from Ramban. He is believed to be the mastermind in the case, they said.

The improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place on March 9 outside the court complex in Slathia Chowk where fruit and vegetable vendors put up their carts.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Jammu And Kashmir Police IED Blast Udhampur Arrest March OGW Terror Outfit Terrorism Terrorists Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency
