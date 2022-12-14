Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
J-K LG Reviews Work On Transit Accommodation For PM's Package Employees

A spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday that he reviewed work in Baramulla and Bandipora districts on transit housing for employees recruited under the Prime Minister's Package.

Lt General Manoj Sinha
Lt General Manoj Sinha Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 8:15 pm

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing construction work on transit accommodations for the employees recruited under the Prime Minister's Package in Baramulla and Bandipora districts, an official spokesperson said.

"Sinha conducted an on-site inspection and reviewed ongoing construction work of the transit accommodations for PM Package employees at Baramulla and Bandipora today," the spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Lt Governor emphasised the timely completion of all the works. He interacted with the officials and engineers engaged in Baramulla and Bandipora.

The deputy commissioners concerned briefed the Lt Governor on the progress of works relating to different departments including power, water supply, and other additional works, the spokesman said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Pandurang K Pole, and ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar were among the officials accompanying the LG.

