Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
J&K: LeT 'Hybrid Terrorist' Involved In Killing Of Labourers Dies In Anti-terror Operation

Two labourers from Kannauj area of Uttar Pradesh were killed in a grenade attack early Tuesday at Harmain in Shopian.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 7:32 am

A Lashkar-e-Taiba "hybrid terrorist", who was arrested following the death of two labourers in a grenade blast in Shopian, has been killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

"Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist and in continuous raids by police and security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists and SFs at Nowgam, Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist Imran Bashir Ganaie (was) killed by firing of another terrorist," Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet on Wednesday.

It said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were seized from the encounter site.

"The search operation is still going on," police said.

Two labourers from Kannauj area of Uttar Pradesh were killed in a grenade attack early Tuesday at Harmain in Shopian. Police arrested two people, including Ganaie, for their involvement in the incident.

"Hybrid terrorists" are unlisted radicalised people who carry out terror strikes and slip back into their routine lives often without leaving any trace. 

(With PTI Inputs)

