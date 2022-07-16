Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
ITBP Jawan Shoots 3 Colleagues, Kills Self Before At Camp In Jammu & Kashmir

The three ITBP personnel are admitted to a hospital and are out of danger, according to a senior ITBP officer.

Representative image of ITBP personnel

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 6:16 pm

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan Saturday fired at his three colleagues before shooting himself dead at a camp in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The incident took place around 3:30 pm at the Devika Ghat community centre in the district.

Constable Bhupendra Singh shot at his colleagues, leading to bullet injuries to a head constable and two constables, a senior ITBP officer said.

They are admitted to a hospital, and are out of danger, he said. 

Constable Singh later shot himself from the INSAS service rifle and he died on the spot, he said.

He belonged to the 8th battalion of the force and was presently deputed to the 'F' company of the 2nd ad-hoc battalion of the ITBP deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for security duties.

A court of inquiry has been ordered by the border guarding force, the official said. 

