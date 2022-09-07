Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

It Should Be 'Main Front', Not 'Third Front': Nitish Kumar On Opposition Unity

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday pitched for uniting all non-BJP parties, saying it will be the "main front" and not the "third front".

Nitish Kumar at JD(U) office in Patna
Nitish Kumar at JD(U) office in Patna Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 7:58 pm

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday pitched for uniting all non-BJP parties, saying it will be the "main front" and not the "third front".

Speaking to reporters after meeting several non-BJP leaders here, Kumar said he had "very good and long discussions".

"If all non-BJP parties in various states come together, then an atmosphere will emerge for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where things would not remain one-sided. With whomever I talked to, there were positive discussions," he said.

On talks of the third front, he said, "Whenever someone says there is a need to create a third front, I always say let's make the 'main front'. Whenever it happens, it will be the main front, not the third front."

Kumar held deliberations with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar earlier in the day and also met CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya.

The Bihar chief minister met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday.

He had on Tuesday met CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, INLD supremo OP Chautala and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Important To Come Together First, Leader Can Be Decided Later: Nitish Kumar On Opposition Alliance After Meeting Sharad Pawar

Nitish Kumar Meets CPI-ML Leader Dipankar Bhattacharya In Delhi

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Says He Neither Claims Nor Desires PM Post As He Rallies For Opposition Unity

Tags

National Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury CPI General Secretary D Raja Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal INLD Supremo OP Chautala Uniting All Non-BJP Parties 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022, Inter-Zonal Semifinal: Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur City FC Live

Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022, Inter-Zonal Semifinal: Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur City FC Live

PAK Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Scores: Pakistan Interrupt Afghanistan (53/2) Rapid Start

PAK Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Scores: Pakistan Interrupt Afghanistan (53/2) Rapid Start