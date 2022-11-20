Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
ISRO To Launch PSLV-C54 On Nov 26 With Oceansat-3, 8 Nano Satellites

Oceansat-3 and eight nanosatellites will be launched from Sriharikota spaceport on November 26 as part of the PSLV-C54/EOS-06 mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 12:14 pm

The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch the PSLV-C54/ EOS-06 mission with Oceansat-3 and eight nanosatellites on board from Sriharikota spaceport on November 26.

The launch is scheduled at 11.46 am on Saturday, said the national space agency headquartered here.
        
Asked about the passengers aboard the rocket, a senior ISRO official told PTI on Sunday: "EOS-06 (Oceansat-3) plus eight nanosatellites (BhutanSat, 'Anand' from Pixxel, Thybolt two numbers from Dhruva Space, and Astrocast - four numbers from Spaceflight USA).

National ISRO PSLV-C54 Nanosatellites Sriharikota Spaceport BhutanSat Spaceflight USA
