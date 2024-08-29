'Is This A CM's Statement?': SC's Stern Reply To Revanth Reddy's Sceptical Remarks On K Kavitha's Bail

Taking serious objections to Revanth Reddy's remarks on the grant of bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in the excise policy scam, the Supreme Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Telangana Chief Minister. Earlier Reddy's comments hinted towards an alleged deal between BJP and BRS for securing bail for Kavitha.
Revanth Reddy remarks: What did SC say?
Irked over Reddy's statement pointing towards a tacit understanding between the BJP and the BRS for securing bail for Kavitha, the top court said such statements might create apprehensions in minds of people.
"Have you read in the newspaper what he said? Just read what he has stated. What sort of statement is this by a responsible chief minister? That might rightly create apprehension in the minds of people. Is this a kind of statement which should be made by a chief minister? A constitutional functionary is speaking in this manner?", said the SC bench headed by Justice B R Gavai on Revanth Reddy's remarks.
"Why should they drag court in political rivalry? Do we pass orders on consultations with political parties? We are not bothered by politicians or if anybody criticises our orders. We do our duty as per conscience and oath," a three-judge bench headed by Justice B R Gavai told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Reddy.
Emphasizing the need for mutual respect between the state administration and the judiciary, the SC bench said, "We always say we will not interfere in the legislature, then that is expected from them also. Do we pass orders on political considerations?" the bench also comprising Justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan observed.
The top court was hearing a petition seeking transfer of the trial in in the 2015 cash-for-vote scam case, in which Reddy is an accused, from the state to Bhopal.
K Kavitha's bail: What did Revanth Reddy say?
Commenting on BRS leader K Kavitha's bail in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Tuesday had expressed scepticism over the fact that she got bail in five months while Manish Sisodia got it after 15 months and Kejriwal is yet to get it.
"It is a fact that BRS worked for the victory of the BJP in the 2024 LS polls . There is also talk that Kavitha got bail because of the deal between BRS and BJP," he had alleged.
"It took 15 months for Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to get bail, and even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is still waiting. Yet, Kavitha managed to secure bail in just five months. It raises questions about possible behind-the-scenes support of the BJP," Revanth added.