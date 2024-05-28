IRS Officer Held Over Suspected Suicide Of Live-In Partner; Body Found In Noida Apartment

Police arrested an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in connection with the death of a woman at Noida's Lotus Boulevard Society in Noida Sector-100 on May 25 evening. According to police, they received information that a woman had died by suicide.
After preliminary investigation, police discovered that the IRS officer, identified as Saurabh Meena, had been in a live-in relationship with the woman, Shilpa Gautam, for three years.
As per reports, Shilpa was employed Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) as a deputy manager while Saurabh holds the position of a deputy commissioner in the Income Tax Department.
Noida IRS officer arrested: Investigation so far
It has been reported that Shilpa's patents lodged a complaint after being informed by the police about their daughter's death. Based on their complaint, a case was registered and Saurabh was arrested.
According to the parents, Shilpa used to ask Saurabh to marry her which often used to lead to fights between them. Moreover, Saurabh used to beat her as well.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Mishra said that the police received information about the suicide of a woman in the Lotus Boulevard Society on Saturday, May 25, evening. It as bee told tat Saurabh was present in the apartment at the time of the incident.
"A police team reached the spot and the body was sent for postmortem examination. Based on the complaint of the woman's family, Saurabh has been detained. Further investigation is on," he added.