United States

Fourth-Grade Student Commits Suicide Due To Constant Bullying, Parents Blame School For Not Taking Action After Multiple Complaints

A 10-year-old boy from Indiana, Sammy Teusch, committed suicide after enduring relentless bullying at school. The school district's superintendent denied any official reports of bullying, but acknowledged ongoing conversations between the school's administrators, counselor, and the family.

GoFundMe
Sammy Teusch Photo: GoFundMe
info_icon

“He was my little boy. He was my baby. He was the youngest one,” Nichole, a mother cried in shock after discovering that her son had committed suicide.

Sammy Teusch, a 10-year-old boy from Indiana, decided to end his life on May 5 after reportedly enduring relentless bullying at school. The fourth-grade student at Greenfield Intermediate School was bullied up until the night he decided to end it all at once, according to his family.

According to Sammy's family, the bullying had persisted for months and they had complained about the same to the school administration on at least 20 occasions in the past year alone. The torment reportedly began with mockery of Sammy's glasses and teeth, escalating into physical violence, including an incident where he was allegedly beaten up on the school bus, resulting in broken glasses.

Representative image - AP
Texas Universities Cut Jobs And Programs In Response To Ban On Diversity Initiatives

BY Outlook International Desk

His father, Sam Teusch, recounted the heartbreaking moment of discovering his child’s lifeless body. “I held him in my arms,” Sam Teusch, told WTHR. “I did the thing no father should ever have to do, and any time I close my eyes, it’s all I can see.”

The school district's superintendent, Dr. Harold Olin, denied any official reports of bullying involving Sammy had ever been submitted. However, he acknowledged ongoing conversations between the school's administrators, counselor, and the family. He did not share the details of the same citing confidentiality rules.

Sammy Teusch
Sammy Teusch Photo: GoFundMe
info_icon

Sammy's family vehemently refuted the district's claim, insisting that they had clearly communicated their fears regarding the bullying. His grandmother, Cynthia Teusch, expressed anger towards the district, highlighting the breakdown of trust between parents and schools in ensuring the safety of students.

Nichole, Sammy's mother, attributed her son's decision to end his life to the relentless bullying, particularly referencing a traumatic incident that occurred in a school bathroom just a week before his death. She mourned the loss of her youngest child, emphasizing the devastating impact of bullying on her family.

Pelican Island Bridge In Galvestone, Texas Hit By Barge - KPRC
Barge Hits Galvestone Bridge In Texas, Causes Partial Collapse And Shutdown After Oil Spill

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. INDIA Bloc Wants To Make 5 PMs In 5 Years: Modi In Pratapgarh
  2. Maharashtra: IT Department Seizes Rs 170 Crore Wealth In 72-Hour Tax Raids At Nanded Finance Firms
  3. Day In Pics: May 16, 2024
  4. POCSO Case Survivor Found Dead: Kerala Women's Commission Registers Case
  5. Unrest In Pakistan Occupied Kashmir And How Indian Ministers Are Stirring The Pot
Entertainment News
  1. ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ Teaser Review: Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon’s Wedding Mix-Up Promises To Be Hilarious
  2. 'Pushpa 2': Is Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Postponed? Here's What We Know
  3. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Vicky Kaushal Was Arrested Twice From 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' For THESE Illegal Activities
  4. 'Dune Part 2' Actor Austin Butler To Star In 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Reboot? Here's What We Know
  5. Sobhita Dhulipala Spotted At Mumbai Airport As She Jets Off To Cannes Film Festival 2024 For Her Debut Appearance
Sports News
  1. NBA Playoffs: Luka Doncic Is 'Not A Robot' - Dallas Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd
  2. Chelsea Players Want To Fight For Mauricio Pochettino: Cole Palmer
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement; Satwik-Chirag In Action At Thailand Open
  4. IPL 2024: PBKS Pacer Nathan Ellis Happy To 'Get Reward' With 5-Wicket Victory Over RR
  5. England Women Vs Pakistan Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
World News
  1. ‘Music & Dog Lover, Bookworm’: Meet Singapore’s New PM Lawrence Wong
  2. Georgian President Says A Foreign Influence Bill Passed By Parliament Is Unacceptable
  3. Indian-origin Singaporean Charged With Money Laundering
  4. Slovak Politicians Call For Calming Of Political Tensions After Shooting Of PM Fico
  5. AstraZeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine Can Cause A Second 'Rare' Blood Clotting Disorder? | What Research Says
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup