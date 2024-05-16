“He was my little boy. He was my baby. He was the youngest one,” Nichole, a mother cried in shock after discovering that her son had committed suicide.
Sammy Teusch, a 10-year-old boy from Indiana, decided to end his life on May 5 after reportedly enduring relentless bullying at school. The fourth-grade student at Greenfield Intermediate School was bullied up until the night he decided to end it all at once, according to his family.
According to Sammy's family, the bullying had persisted for months and they had complained about the same to the school administration on at least 20 occasions in the past year alone. The torment reportedly began with mockery of Sammy's glasses and teeth, escalating into physical violence, including an incident where he was allegedly beaten up on the school bus, resulting in broken glasses.
His father, Sam Teusch, recounted the heartbreaking moment of discovering his child’s lifeless body. “I held him in my arms,” Sam Teusch, told WTHR. “I did the thing no father should ever have to do, and any time I close my eyes, it’s all I can see.”
The school district's superintendent, Dr. Harold Olin, denied any official reports of bullying involving Sammy had ever been submitted. However, he acknowledged ongoing conversations between the school's administrators, counselor, and the family. He did not share the details of the same citing confidentiality rules.
Sammy's family vehemently refuted the district's claim, insisting that they had clearly communicated their fears regarding the bullying. His grandmother, Cynthia Teusch, expressed anger towards the district, highlighting the breakdown of trust between parents and schools in ensuring the safety of students.
Nichole, Sammy's mother, attributed her son's decision to end his life to the relentless bullying, particularly referencing a traumatic incident that occurred in a school bathroom just a week before his death. She mourned the loss of her youngest child, emphasizing the devastating impact of bullying on her family.