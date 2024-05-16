Barge Hits Galvestone Bridge In Texas, Causes Partial Collapse And Shutdown After Oil Spill

On Wednesday, a barge collision with a bridge in Galveston resulted in oil spillage into the bay, prompting the shutdown of the east Texas span, as confirmed by officials. This incident marks the latest mishap involving significant U.S. thoroughfares. As per a statement from the city of Galveston, there were no immediate reports of injuries at the Pelican Island Bridge following the 10 a.m. CDT occurrence.
Aerial photographs showed a portion of a rail line adjacent to the bridge seemingly collapsed, with concrete slabs stacked on the barge.
“The collision has resulted in an oil spill in the bay,” stated the city. “The U.S. Coast Guard is responding and will determine the extent of the spill, as well as initiate the containment and cleanup processes.”
In March, a container ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge, resulting in the deaths of six people.
Only two weeks ago, Interstate 95 in Connecticut had to be shut down when a tanker truck, carrying gasoline, caught fire, compelling the closure of one of the eastern seaboard's vital routes.