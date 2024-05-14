United States

Baltimore's Key Bridge Blown Up In Controlled Explosion

A cargo ship collision caused the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, killing six workers. After weather delays, demolition crews broke apart the bridge on Monday. The controlled explosion aimed to free the ship, which remains at the scene.

AP
The explosives flashed orange and let off plumes of black smoke upon detonation. Photo: AP
info_icon

An incident unfolded on March 26th as a cargo ship, the Dali, collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge, leading to its collapse and the loss of six lives among construction workers. The aftermath of this has been a focal point of recovery efforts, with Monday witnessing a significant step forward as demolition operations commenced to clear the wreckage.

The demolition, initially scheduled over the weekend, faced delays due to adverse weather conditions. However, Monday saw the resumption of efforts, marked by controlled explosions that disintegrated sections of the collapsed bridge. These operations aim not only to clear the debris but also to facilitate the extraction of the Dali, which remains stationed at the scene, cloaked in remnants of the bridge's structure.

The collision, which caused an estimated 4,000 tonnes of debris to plunge into the Patapsco River, has brought attention to the safety protocols governing maritime navigation. The 948ft (289m) Dali, immobilized since the accident, hosted 21 crew members, predominantly of Indian origin, who sought refuge aboard during Monday's detonations.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse Timeline - AP
Baltimore Bridge Collapse: Dali's Black Box Reveals Timeline And Key Details

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Officials overseeing the demolition affirmed its adherence to the devised plan, emphasizing the meticulousness required to execute precision cuts aimed at freeing the Dali. The vessel, scheduled to return to the Port of Baltimore post-extraction, has been a focal point in restoring maritime operations disrupted by the collapse.

The closure of the port, a vital artery for diverse commodities and the nation's foremost hub for car shipments, has reverberated through supply chains, impacting transportation networks nationwide. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg underscored these ramifications, acknowledging the disruption to supply chains in a recent interview with the BBC.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse - | Photos: AP/Mike Pesoli
Baltimore Bridge Collapse: Work Underway To Clear Collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge Sections

BY Photo Webdesk

Also, Maryland authorities estimate a staggering $1.9 billion expenditure and a timeline exceeding four years for the reconstruction of the bridge, underscoring the long-term implications of the disaster.

As investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Transportation Safety Board continue, legal proceedings have already commenced. The city of Baltimore has filed a lawsuit against the owners and managers of the Dali, alleging negligence. In response, the companies have sought to limit their liability.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse - | Photos: AP/Mike Pesoli
Baltimore Leaders Blame Ship's Owners Of Negligence In Key Bridge Collapse

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  2. 'Unacceptable': India Condemns Killing Of Civilians In Gaza, Pushes For 2 State Solution At UNGA
  3. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  4. India Sends Fresh Consignments Of Relief Materials To Flood-Hit Kenya
  5. Sushil Kumar Modi To Be Cremated In Patna Today With Full State Honours
Entertainment News
  1. Shekhar Suman To Return With ‘Movers N Shakers’ And ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’? Actor Confirms ‘It Will Happen'
  2. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  3. Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid Spotted Sharing Passionate Kiss During Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert In Paris
  4. Shah Rukh Khan Gets An Unexpected Special Mention In 'Interview With The Vampire 2', Netizens React
  5. Salman Khan House Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Sixth Accused From Haryana's Fatehabad
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: IPL 2024 Playoff Tickets To Go Live; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  2. La Liga: Barcelona Beat Real Sociedad To Claim Second Spot - In Pics
  3. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Confident Of India Reaching The Semi-Final
  4. Former Leeds United Boss Jesse Marsch Appointed As Head Coach Of Canada's Men's Football Team
  5. Federation Cup 200m Gold Winner Animesh Requests Guidance From Current Coach
World News
  1. Baltimore's Key Bridge Blown Up In Controlled Explosion
  2. 3 Killed In Firing And Teargas Shelling By Security Forces In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
  3. Citing Human Rights Violations, Belfast Judge Says UK's Deportation Law Shouldn't Apply To Northern Ireland
  4. Despite Tensions With Israel, US Continues To Dismiss Genocide Claims In Gaza
  5. Death Toll Up To 32 In South Africa Building Collapse
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Election Live: PM Modi Files His Nomination From Varanasi LS Seat Today, 67.71 Percent Turnout In 4th Phase
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: IPL 2024 Playoff Tickets To Go Live; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  3. Mumbai Rains To Continue? IMD Predicts Wet Spell As Extreme Temperatures Hit North India | Weather Wrap
  4. Tottenham Vs Man City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. From Droupadi Murmu To Mayawati And Kamala Harris, Women In Politics Face Scrutiny Over Their Personal Lives
  6. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival
  7. Mumbai Storm: 12 Dead, 64 Injured As Hoarding Collapses; Flights, Trains Delayed
  8. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14, Police Register FIR Against Owner