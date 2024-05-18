National

Bihar: Man And His 14-Year-Old 'Wife' Allegedly Die By Suicide In Custody; Mob Sets Police Station On Fire

It has been reported that the man married his 14-year-old sister-in-law two days ago after the death of his wife. Upon learning that the man was keeping the minor at his house like his wife, they were brought to the police station on Thursday and a preliminary FIR was registered in the case. On Tursday evening, the couple allegedly died by suicide.