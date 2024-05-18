Bihar: Man And His 14-Year-Old 'Wife' Allegedly Die By Suicide In Custody; Mob Sets Police Station On Fire

After a man and his 14-year-old minor 'wife' allegedly died by suicide in custody, frious villagers reportedly vandalised a police station before setting it ablaze in Bihar's Araria district. As per reports, two villagers also sustained injuries in the chaos after the police opened fire in an act of self-defense.
About the death of the couple by suicide in custody
It has been reported that the man married his 14-year-old sister-in-law two days ago after the death of his wife. Upon learning that the man was keeping the minor at his house like his wife, they were brought to the police station on Thursday and a preliminary FIR was registered in the case. On Thursday evening, the couple allegedly died by suicide.
As per reports, a CCTV video likely from inside a jail cell showed a man climbing onto the lockup door, and hanging himself using a cloth.
Furious mob vandalises police station, sets fire
Protesting against the detention of the duo, furious locals started sloganeering against the police. Later, upon learning about the alleged deaths by suicide in custody, the villagers claimed that the man and the woman died in police custody after being beaten up by the cops.
The angry mob first threw stones and then vandalised the police station before setting it ablaze.
How did the police respond?
Upon receiving information of unrest, several senior police officers from different police stations reached the spot in a bid to bring the situation under control. As per reports, five to six police officers were injured in the chaos, with two of them sustaining serious wounds as police resorted to firing nearly six rounds to tackle te situation.
The situation is currently under control. Police said action will be taken against the culprits responsible for the chaos. Meanwhile, the case of police firing in self-defence is also being investigated.
Police have so far declined to comment on the matter.