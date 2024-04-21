Punjab: Woman Pregnant With Twins Tied To Bed And Set On Fire By Husband After Argument, Dies On Spot | Details

In a ghastly incident in Punjab, a six months pregnant woman was tied to bed and was set on fire allegedly by her husband following a heated argument on Friday.
According to police, the 23-year-old woman, who was six months pregnant with twins died on the spot. The incident was reported on Friday from Bullenangal village near Amritsar.
What did the police say?
After a preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that the situation intensified between the couple after an altercation on Friday when the man, identified as Sukhdev, tied his pregnant wife Pinky to a bed and set her on fire in a fit of rage.
Advertisement
"Sukhdev and Pinky had a strained relationship and would quarrel over various issues. On Friday too, they had a heated argument after which Sukhdev killed Pinky and fled," officials said.
Sukhdev, who was on the run after the incident, was arrested by police late last evening. "A case has been registered and investigation is on," officials said.
NCW seeks detailed report
Taking cognisance of the grievous incident, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a detailed report from the Punjab Police .
"Appalled by the horrifying incident in Amritsar where a man allegedly set his pregnant wife on fire. The brutality of this act is unimaginable. Hon'ble Chairperson NCW @sharmarekha has written a letter to DGP Punjab to arrest the perpetrator and submit an action report in three days. #StopDomesticViolence," the women's panel said on X - earlier known as Twitter.