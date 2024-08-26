Watch: Indian Coast Guard Rescues 11 Crew Members After Cargo Ship Sinks Near Kolkata; 3 Others Missing

The Indian Coast Guard on Sunday successfully rescued 11 crew members after a cargo ship sank near Kolkata due to turbulence in the water.
Cargo ship MV ITT Puma carrying 14 people was on its way to Port Blair from Kolkata and the vessel sank 70 nautical miles south of Sagar Island.
According to a Coast Guard official on Monday, three crew members remain missing.
A Coast Guard spokesperson told PTI, "In an unprecedented night operation, Coast Guard personnel rescued 11 persons in a sea-air coordinated operation. MV ITT PUMA sunk, 70 nm south of Sagar Island."
"Information was received by Coast Guard Haldia from Sagar VTS (Vessel Tracking System) yesterday. Coast Guard Dornier aircraft located it at 9:30 pm and ICG ships Sarang and Amogh reached position at 9:45 pm and commenced search and rescue mission," the spokesperson said.
The rescue was tough and needed teamwork from Coast Guard ships Sarang and Amogh, along with help from a Dornier aircraft.
A senior Coast Guard official mentioned that the Mumbai-registered ship, which could carry 75 metric tons, sank about 80 km from Kolkata.