Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Home National

Indian-American NGO For Specially-Abled Persons Applauds PM Modi For Its Mention In 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ had mentioned about activities of the NGO—Voice of SAP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 7:35 am

An Indian-American non-profit body working for the cause of persons with disabilities applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning its activities in his latest "Man Ki Baat" address.

In his monthly address to the nation on April 24, Modi recognised the Voice of SAP’s technology initiatives and its impact for Divyangs (persons with disabilities).

"VOSAP is honoured, feels more responsible and very thankful for this recognition, appreciation," said Pranav Desai of VOSAP in a statement.

Modi in his address appreciated the work of the body and shared how it has been promoting newer opportunities in the area of assistive technologies and its 3D VOSAP art gallery, world’s first virtual art gallery on the theme of disability. 

In his remarks, Modi stressed on how extraordinary capabilities, skills of Divyangs are harnessed with technology to benefit the entire nation and the world, VOSAP said in a media release. 

"VOSAP vision is to leverage technology solutions for large-scale impact, empowerment and mainstreaming of millions of specially abled people to achieve economic expansion," it said.  

"VOSAP is working with policy makers at NITI Aayog, UN and innovators to accelerate adoption of technologies, making them affordable and potentially putting India on a path to emerging as an export hub for a better world for the 1 B+ global population of persons with disabilities in next two-three decades," the statement said. (With PTI inputs)

