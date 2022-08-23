Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
India To Witness 400 Million Air Travelers In 7-10 Years: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has claimed that the nation will witness 400 million air travelers in the next 7-10 years.

Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 1:03 pm

 India is expected to see a total of 400 million air travelers in the next 7 to 10 years, Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

 He also said there are tremendous growth opportunities for domestic airlines and they are expected to have a fleet of 1,200 planes in five years.

 There were around 200 million air passengers, including domestic and international travelers, pre-pandemic, and the number is expected to double to 400 million over the next 7 to 10 years, the minister said.

 Speaking at a conference organized by industry body Assocham, Scindia said the country is projected to have a total of 220 airports, including heliports and aerodromes, by 2026.

 The country's civil aviation sector is on the recovery path after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic. 

