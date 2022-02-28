India Records 8,013 New COVID-19 Cases

The single-day rise in coronavirus infections fell below 10,000 after two months, with 8,013 cases taking India's total tally to 4,29,24,130, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday. On December 28 last year, 9,195 people were infected in a day. The death toll has climbed to 5,13,843 with 119 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded at less than one lakh for 22 consecutive days. The active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.56 per cent, the health ministry said. The active cases have declined to 1,02,601. A reduction of 8,871 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.11 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 1.17 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,23,07,686, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent. The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 177.50 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23. The 119 new fatalities include 62 from Kerala and 17 from Karnataka. A total of 5,13,843 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,697 from Maharashtra, 65,223 from Kerala, 39,936 from Karnataka, 38,003 from Tamil Nadu, 26,122 from Delhi, 23,543 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,175 from West Bengal.

The health ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

With PTI Inputs