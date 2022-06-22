Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
India Ready To Provide All Possible Relief Material To Afghanistan: PM Modi

India stands by the people of Afghanistan, he said. "Deeply saddened at the news of the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan today. My deepest condolences on loss of precious lives," he said in a tweet.

PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 9:44 pm

Expressing anguish at the loss of lives and devastation caused by an earthquake in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India is ready to provide all possible disaster relief materials at the earliest.

India stands by the people of Afghanistan, he said. "Deeply saddened at the news of the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan today. My deepest condolences on the loss of precious lives," he said in a tweet. 

A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more in one of the country's deadliest quakes in decades, the state-run news agency reported. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise.

“India stands by the people of Afghanistan in their difficult times and is ready to provide all possible disaster relief material at the earliest,'' Modi said.

-With PTI Input

