Friday, Mar 25, 2022
India Needs Over 2,000 Single-Aisle Aircraft In 20 Years: Boeing

AP photo

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 4:59 pm

Boeing on Friday said Indian airline operators need over 2000 new single aisle aircraft over the next 20 years.

South Asia’s air travel sector is dominated by the Indian market, which accounts for about 90 per cent, the US aircraft maker said in a press release.

"Indian operators will need just over 2,000 new single-aisle airplanes to meet demand during the forecast period. Single-aisle airplanes such as the 737 family will continue to serve growth in domestic and regional markets, including flights from India to the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions," it said.

India’s continued economic growth and its expanding middle class will fuel demand across South Asia for 2,400 new commercial jets valued at nearly USD 375 billion during the 20-year forecast period, according to Boeing. 

The company shared its annual South Asia and India Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) at Wings India 2022, here, anticipating resilient long-term demand for commercial airplanes and services following the Covid-19 pandemic. 

“We project robust demand for air travel in South Asia with carriers increasing services, and passengers feeling confident about travel to see family and friends and do business, as well as from air cargo,” Dave Schulte, managing director, regional marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes said.

Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India, said, India continues to develop as one of the world’s largest civil aviation markets as it ramps up its capabilities and capacity in infrastructure and services. 

"At Boeing, we are committed to support this growth through our Make in India supplier partnerships, next-generation products and solutions, technologies and services, to advance the future of commercial aviation,” Gupte said.

India’s air cargo growth is expected to average 6.3 per cent annually, driven by the country’s manufacturing and e-commerce sectors, including its Make in India initiative.

Boeing forecasts demand for more than 75 freighters, including 10 wide-bodies and 737 Boeing Converted Freighters.

India’s civil aviation industry will require close to 100,000 new pilots, technicians and cabin crew personnel, with an increasing number of women pursuing aviation careers, Boeing added.

