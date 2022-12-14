Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
India, Finland Ink Joint Declaration Of Intent On Migration And Mobility

India, Finland Ink Joint Declaration Of Intent On Migration And Mobility

"The declaration underlines the resolve of both countries to work jointly towards developing a common framework of arrangement and cooperation to facilitate mobility of students, academics, researchers, business people and professionals and to combat irregular migration," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

File photo of Ministry of External Affairs Office in New Delhi.
A joint declaration of intent to work towards developing a common framework to make it easier for people to study, do research and work in each other's country. PTI

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 7:27 am

India and Finland on Tuesday signed a joint declaration of intent to work towards developing a common framework to make it easier for people to study, do research and work in each other's country.

The declaration was signed by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Finland's Minster of Employment Tuula Haatainen primarily to arrive at a mutually beneficial arrangement on migration and mobility. "The declaration underlines the resolve of both countries to work jointly towards developing a common framework of arrangement and cooperation to facilitate mobility of students, academics, researchers, business people and professionals and to combat irregular migration," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Haatainen is on a visit to India. "India and Finland share warm and friendly relations underpinned by common values of democracy, freedom, rule of law and respect for human rights," the MEA said in a statement. Ritva Koukku-Ronde, Ambassador of Finland to India, and other senior officials from the government of India and Finland were present on the occasion of signing the declaration.

India Finland Joint Declaration Migration Mobility Ministry Of External Affairs
