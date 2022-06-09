Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
India Clarifies Remarks On Prophet Don’t Reflect Govt’s Views After Facing Flak From Arab Countries

India has clarified that the controversial tweets and comments from certain elements on Prophet, do not reflect the country’s views.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 7:04 pm

Facing widespread anger in the Arab countries over the controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad, India on Thursday said it has made it clear that the remarks do not reflect the views of the government.

"We have made it pretty clear that tweets and comments do not reflect views of government," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

"This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by the concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets. I really do not have anything additional to say on this," he said.

Asked about the claim in an Iranian readout that said that after Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian raised the issue of controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad with NSA Ajit Doval on Wednesday, the latter said that offenders will be dealt with in such a way that others will learn a lesson, Bagchi said: "My understanding is that what you are referring to in a readout has been pulled down."

He was responding to a question on the issue.

The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the party's Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for allegedly making derogatory comments on the Prophet.

(With PTI inputs)
 

