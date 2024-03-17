Opposition leaders unite to participate at the INDIA bloc rally in Shivaji Park, Mumbai on Sunday as they reiterate the message of 'secularism' and express confidence of winning the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was the first speaker at the rally as he felicitated Rahul Gandhi on the stage, he promised that if the opposition alliance wins the general elections, they will form truly secular and inclusive government at Centre.
He further described the electoral bonds as “white collar corruption” of the ruling BJP.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done only things in the past ten years. Foreign trips and fake propaganda. We have to stop this,” he said.
The DMK chief said since the opposition named its bloc INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), the BJP has stopped using the word ‘India’.
“This is fear. PM Modi has started defaming us as corrupt, but electoral bonds proved that BJP is corrupt. It's white collar corruption of the BJP,” said Stalin.
Stalin said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was an attempt to see through the heart of India, which he claimed has been destroyed by the BJP.
There is no bigger threat to India than BJP, he alleged.
“We have to defeat BJP. The journey which started in Kanyakumari should end by wresting power in Delhi,” he said, adding that the INDIA bloc will form a secular, federal and inclusive government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls.
'India Is For Everyone, Irrespective Of Religion': Farooq Abdullah
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah said INDIA block partners have united to save the country.
“Kashmir to Kanniyakumari and Manipur to Mumbai; this is our India. We have the power to vote, and we should take it as our responsibility to save this country. I request everyone to look at the VVPAT slip carefully after voting, to make sure that your votes went to the right party,” says National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah.
'We Don't Fear Going To Jail': AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj
AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “We are all here together because we don't fear going to jail. To win, we have to fight,” he said.
Bharadwaj said that electoral bonds have exposed the BJP and people should be made aware of it.
What did Tejashwi Yadav say?
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said the INDIA alliance's fight was not against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally but against the ideology of hate.
Speaking at the INDIA bloc's rally in Shivaji Park here, the former Bihar deputy chief minister said the need was to protect the diversity and brotherhood in the nation.
"Modi is a manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of lies, but truthful people like us are not scared," he asserted, adding that those in the Maharashtra government are "dealers and not leaders".
The ruling alliance in the state comprises the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the BJP and the Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.
"In Maharashtra, only MLAs are made to defect but in Bihar they (BJP) hijacked my chacha," he said, an apparent reference to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar changing sides and returning to the NDA after dumping the RJD.
Governments are being toppled with help of ED and CBI, Yadav said.
What did Sharad Pawar say?
Sharad Pawar addressing the rally stated, "Mahatma Gandhi gave 'Quit India' call from Mumbai, INDIA leaders should from Mumbai vow to oust BJP from power."