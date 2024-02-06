Explained: What Happened In Chandigarh Mayoral Election, Why Did Supreme Court Call It 'Murder Of Democracy'?

Following the contested election, AAP approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, but the court refused to grant an immediate stay to the election. Then, AAP moved the Supreme Court. In the hearing in the case on Monday, the SC bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra ordered the indefinite deferment of the Chandigarh civic body's first meeting until further orders.

The SC also asked all records pertaining to the election to be deposited with the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The case will next be heard on February 19.

During the proceedings, CJI Chandrachud came down heavily on the conduct of the election's Anil Masih, a member of the BJP's Minority Cell, and said the footage presented to the court showed that he was defacing the ballots. The defacement by Masih, argued the AAP, was done in order to invalidate the votes and make the BJP candidate win the poll.