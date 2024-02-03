A portrait of Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, in London in the 1950's. He wished to industrialize and economically develop India to curb misery. In matters of foreign affairs, Nehru administered policies of nationalism, anti-colonialism and neutrality.
In Pics: Politicians Dressing Up Through Decades- From Nehru's Vision In 1950s London To Modi's NCC/NSS Interaction
Delve into the political fashion and iconic moments of Indian leaders across decades. From Nehru's vision in 1950s London to Modi's NCC/NSS interaction, witness snapshots of history. Gandhi in London, Kejriwal's victory, Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, and Mayawati's exit after a heated session—all captured in this visual journey through political attire and significant events.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interation with NCC/NSS cadets, in New Delhi.
Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi (Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi), outside 10 Downing Street, London. He is in London to attend the Round Table Conference on Indian constitutional reform.
Indira Gandhi walks in India.
Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal arrives for the meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. Kejriwals party, AAP, made a clean sweep of the Delhi assembly polls winning 67 of the 70 seats on offer and decimated rivals BJP and Congress. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Ramlila Maidan on February 14.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during budget session of Parliament, at Parliament house in New Delhi.
Indian Congress Party's President Sonia Gandhi arrives to address a press conference at her residence in New Delhi. Sonia Gandhi, said that the Indian people have made "the right choice" after her party and its allies swept to a commanding election victory. "First of all I would like to thank the people for reposing faith in the Congress party once again," Gandhi said in a joint news conference with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa at an election campaign rally in Kallakurchi.
Railways Minister Mamata Banerjee comes out after a Cabinet meeting in New Delhi.
BSP Chief Mayawati leaves the Parliament after the Rajya Sabha adjourned for a day during the Monsoon Session in New Delhi, India. The assault and shaming of five Dalit youth in Una, Gujarat, for skinning a dead cow reverberated in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday with Opposition protests, slogan-shouting and walk-outs. The upper house of the Indian Parliament has just passed the much awaited Child Labour Amendment Bill.
Yogi Adityanath during an event, in Lucknow.