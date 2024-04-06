National

In Photos: 'Run for Democracy' Initiative Across India

Several people participated in the 'Run for Democracy' to raise voting awareness in Jabalpur, Chaibasa, Tirunelveli, Hubballi, Prayagraj and other cities.

Voting Awareness Campaign | Photo: PTI

Animal activists participate in the 'Run for Democracy' to raise voting awareness, in Jabalpur.

Voting Awareness Campaign | Photo: PTI
A hot air balloon put up to raise voting awareness, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, at Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district.

Voting Awareness Campaign | Photo: PTI
Students during a voting awareness campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Tirunelveli.

Voting Awareness Campaign | Photo: PTI
A voting awareness tableau vehicle plies acorss the city as part of an election campaign under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Hubballi.

Voting Awareness Campaign | Photo: PTI
Students make a human chain during a voting awareness campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Prayagraj.

Voting Awareness Campaign | Photo: PTI
Students display a banner on the Othakkadi Yanimalai to create awareness on voting, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Madurai district.

Voting Awareness Campaign | Photo: PTI
School students and teachers participate in a voting awareness program in Jammu.

Voting Awareness Campaign | Photo: PTI
People participate in the 'Run for Democracy' to raise voting awareness, in Jabalpur.

