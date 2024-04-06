In Photos: 'Run for Democracy' Initiative Across India

Animal activists participate in the 'Run for Democracy' to raise voting awareness, in Jabalpur.
A hot air balloon put up to raise voting awareness, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, at Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district.
Students during a voting awareness campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Tirunelveli.
A voting awareness tableau vehicle plies acorss the city as part of an election campaign under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Hubballi.
Students make a human chain during a voting awareness campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Prayagraj.
Students display a banner on the Othakkadi Yanimalai to create awareness on voting, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Madurai district.
School students and teachers participate in a voting awareness program in Jammu.
