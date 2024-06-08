National

In Deepfake Era, Photos Claiming Adultery By Spouse To Be Proved By Evidence: Delhi HC

Deepfake technology allows for the creation of realistic videos, audio recordings and images that can manipulate and mislead viewers by superimposing the likeness of one person onto another, altering their words and actions, thereby presenting a false narrative or spreading misinformation.

PTI
Delhi High Court| Photo: PTI
info_icon

In the era of deepfakes, photographs placed by a spouse alleging adultery by the other partner would have to be proved by way of evidence before the family court, the Delhi High Court has said.

The court's observation came while dealing with a man's contention that his estranged wife was living in adultery.

The high court dismissed the appeal of the husband challenging a family court's order directing him to pay Rs 75,000 maintenance to his wife and minor daughter.

As the counsel for the husband drew the court's attention to certain photographs of his wife, a bench of justices Rajiv Shakdher and Amit Bansal said, "It is not clear as to whether the respondent/ wife is the person in the photographs, as alluded to by the counsel for the appellant/ husband."

"We may take judicial notice of the fact that we are living in the era of deepfakes and, therefore, this is an aspect that the appellant/ husband, perhaps, would have to prove by way of evidence before the family court," the bench said.

Deepfake technology allows for the creation of realistic videos, audio recordings and images that can manipulate and mislead viewers by superimposing the likeness of one person onto another, altering their words and actions, thereby presenting a false narrative or spreading misinformation.

Asked by the bench whether this averment of adultery found mention in the husband's reply to the wife's plea under the Hindu Marriage Act, the man's counsel conceded that there was no mention of this aspect in the reply.

The bench noted that since the petition instituted by the husband for divorce is pending adjudication, if this issue is pressed, the court may give opportunity to the parties to place their evidence on record in support of their respective cases.

"Notably, this aspect, which is vehemently pressed before us, almost as a measure of desperation to wriggle out of the obligation cast in the impugned judgment, finds no mention in the impugned judgment (of family court)," the high court said.

The husband's counsel claimed that this aspect was raised before the family court, however, it was ignored while rendering the judgment.

"If this was the situation, the best course open to the appellant/ husband was to move an application for review before the family court. However, no such measure has been taken recourse to by the husband," it said.

The man, an architect, has challenged a family court's April 15 order, directing him to pay Rs 75,000 as monthly maintenance to his estranged wife and child.

The couple had married in 2018 and has a five-year-old girl child.

The court was told that the wife was a post-graduate but was currently unemployed and living with her parents after her separation.

While the woman had sought Rs 2 lakh as monthly maintenance from her husband, the family court ordered the man to pay her Rs 75,000.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Deepfake Era, Photos Claiming Adultery By Spouse To Be Proved By Evidence: Delhi HC
  2. IMD Forecasts Moderate To Heavy Rains In Goa, Issues Red Alert For Two Days
  3. Prajwal Revanna Taken To His House For Spot Inspection
  4. Haryana Not Releasing Delhi's Share Of 1,050 Cusecs Of Water Through Munank Canal, Says Atishi
  5. From Politicians To Actors, Tributes Pour In For Media Revolutionary Ramoji Rao
Entertainment News
  1. Chunky Panday Shares Picture With Aditya Roy Kapur From Amidst Rumours Of His Daughter’s Break-Up
  2. Dinesh Lal Yadav Wishes His 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural' Co-star Pakkhi Hegde On Her Birthday
  3. Boman Irani Pulls Off Role Reversal At Mumbai Airport, 'Shoots' Paparazzi
  4. 'Anupamaa' Star Gaurav Khanna Reflects On Why Talent & Hard Work Matter More Than Luck
  5. Amitabh Bachchan Flaunts Astra, Gem On Forehead As Ashwatthama From 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Sports News
  1. Netherlands Vs South Africa Toss Update, T20 World Cup: Proteas Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  2. Netherlands Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup: Proteas Opt To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs
  3. India Vs Pakistan, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 19: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Vs Pakistan Head To Head: What Happened In Last Five Matches Between The Arch Rivals
  5. England 0-1 Iceland: Southgate Plays Down Stones Substitution, Says It's 'Precautionary'
World News
  1. Drone Attacks In Russia-occupied Ukrainian Regions Kill 28, Says Moscow Official
  2. Saudi Arabia Says No Place For 'Political Slogans' In Hajj In Apparent Reference To Gaza War
  3. A Cheesy Attraction Is Coming To Paris, First Museum Dedicated To Cheese Opens Next Week
  4. Everything You Should Know About New York's Latest Law Against Social Media To Protect Minors
  5. IDF Rescues Four Israeli Hostages From Gaza Raid: Who Are They?
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results News Live: Sonia Gandhi Elected As Congress Parliamentary Committee Chairperson