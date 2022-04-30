Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

IMD To Launch Urban Meteorological Services In 50 Cities

The weather office had launched the Urban Meteorological Services for Delhi-NCR in June last year from 13 weather stations to provide current observations as well as early warnings through Nowcast.

IMD To Launch Urban Meteorological Services In 50 Cities
IMD to launch Urban Meteorological Services in 50 cities

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 7:23 pm

The India Meteorological Department is all set to launch highly localised weather information services in 50 cities across the country on the lines of a similar initiative being implemented in the national capital region.

The weather office had launched the Urban Meteorological Services for Delhi-NCR in June last year from 13 weather stations to provide current observations as well as early warnings through Nowcast.

Related stories

Rain Brings Relief To Scorched Jharkhand

Kejriwal Government Plans To Develop Rohini Area As Abode Of Lakes: Jain

Mevani Completes Legal Formalities In Kokrajhar, To Leave For Gujarat

"We launched the Urban Meteorological Services for Delhi last year that gives localised weather readings. We plan to start similar service for 50 more sites in one year," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD) told reporters here. Metro cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru are expected to see the launch of Urban Meteorological Services in the first phase which will be later expanded to more cities.

Under the UMS, the IMD provides current weather observations, air quality observations, weather forecast, air quality forecast, district-wise weather warnings and a Nowcast. It also provides district-wise warnings for severe weather events such as thunderstorm, heavy rainfall in colour-coded form which could be understood easily by the general public.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National  India Meteorological Department Weather Forecast Extreme Weather Conditions New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Ten Most Wondrous Personalities Worth Knowing

The Ten Most Wondrous Personalities Worth Knowing

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'