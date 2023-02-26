Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
IAF To Participate In Multilateral Air Exercise In UK

IAF To Participate In Multilateral Air Exercise In UK

On Sunday, The Indian Air Force will participate in a multilateral air exercise in the UK from March 6 to 7, officials said.

Indian Air Force
IAF To Participate In Multilateral Air Exercise In UK

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 8:38 pm

The Indian Air Force will participate in a multilateral air exercise in the UK from March 6 to 7, officials said on Sunday.
    
The IAF will deploy five Mirage 2000 fighters, two C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft, and an IL-78 mid-air refueller plane,  they said.
    
An IAF contingent comprising 145 air warriors departed Jamnagar on Sunday for participating in exercise Cobra Warrior at the Waddington Air Force Base of the Royal Air Force in the UK.
    
The exercise Cobra Warrior is a multilateral air exercise in which Air Forces from Finland, Sweden, South Africa, the United States of America, and Singapore would also be participating alongside the Royal Air Force and the IAF.
    
"The exercise aims to participate in diverse fighter aircraft engagements and learn from the best practices of various Air Forces," said an official.

