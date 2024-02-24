Hyderabad: Businesswoman Kidnaps Anchor After Being Duped By Impersonator

A businesswoman was arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly stalking and kidnapping a television anchor after an unknown person duped her.
The reports said Bhogireddy Trisha, the Managing Director of five startup companies, kidnapped the television anchor Pranav Sistla after she was duped for Rs 40 lakh by an unknown individual who used Pranav's photo in his profile on a matrimonial site.
It is said that 31-year-old Trisha, who runs a digital marketing company, and five of her accomplices were arrested by the Telangana Police on February 22.
According to the police, the arrested woman was an "intimacy-seeking stalker", and had even attached an AirTag to the anchor's car to trace his movements.
The police also said the woman came into contact with an unknown person named Chaitanya Reddy through the Bharat Matrimony website two years ago.
As the relationship grew, the police said they started chatting on WhatsApp and Instagram, and at one point, the man asked her for investment in his business, promising good returns.
According to the police, she allegedly paid Rs 40 lakh to the person via UPI, but after receiving the money, the woman said that the unknown person started avoiding her.
The woman after realizing that she was being cheated,contacted the phone number given on that profile, which turned out to be of Pranav.
He informed her that some unknown person named Chaitanya Reddy used his photo and created fake accounts on Bharat Matrimony, and he even lodged a complaint with the cyber cell.
Panav then blocked her phone number. However, the woman, who “appeared to be an intimacy-seeking stalker” planned to kidnap Pranav to “sort out things”, police said.
She enlisted another person working in her office for the crime, offering him Rs 50,000. The police said the accused even installed an Apple AirTag on the victim's car to stalk and monitor his movements. On February 11, a group organised by the businesswoman kidnapped the victim and took him to her office, where they assaulted him.
The anchor Pranav, according to the police, managed to escape.