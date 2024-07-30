National

Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Mail Derailment: Trains Cancelled, Diverted & Short Terminated | Full List

Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Mail Derailment: The incident has left two people dead and 20 others injured.

Photo: X/@ANI
Several trains were cancelled while many others were diverted and short terminated after 18 coaches of the Howrah-CSMT Express derailed near Chakradharpur in Jharkhand on early Tuesday morning. The train, traveling from Howrah to Mumbai, derailed at 3.45 am between Rajkharsawan and Badabambo stations under the South Eastern Railway.

The incident has left two people dead and 20 others injured.

Following the incident, several trains were cancelled, while others were either diverted or short terminated.

List of trains cancelled:

Rescue and relief work underway after the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Badabamboo in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, early Tuesday, July 30 - PTI
Jharkhand: 2 Killed, 20 Injured After Howrah-CSMT Express Train Derails In Seraikela-Kharsawan

BY Outlook Web Desk

22861 Howrah-Kantabaji Express

08015/18019 Kharagpur-Dhanbad Express

12021/12022 Howrah-Barbil Express

List of trains short terminated:

18114 Bilaspur-Tata Express has been short terminated at Rourkela.

18190 Ernakulam-Tata Express has been short terminated at Chakradharpur.

18011 Howrah-Chakradharpur Express has been short terminated at Agra.

List of trains diverted:

Besides, the Indian Railways has made special arrangements to transport passengers from the accident site, which include coaching rake and buses.

