Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Mail Derailment: Trains Cancelled, Diverted & Short Terminated | Full List

Several trains were cancelled while many others were diverted and short terminated after 18 coaches of the Howrah-CSMT Express derailed near Chakradharpur in Jharkhand on early Tuesday morning. The train, traveling from Howrah to Mumbai, derailed at 3.45 am between Rajkharsawan and Badabambo stations under the South Eastern Railway.
The incident has left two people dead and 20 others injured.
Following the incident, several trains were cancelled, while others were either diverted or short terminated.
List of trains cancelled:
22861 Howrah-Kantabaji Express
08015/18019 Kharagpur-Dhanbad Express
12021/12022 Howrah-Barbil Express
List of trains short terminated:
18114 Bilaspur-Tata Express has been short terminated at Rourkela.
18190 Ernakulam-Tata Express has been short terminated at Chakradharpur.
18011 Howrah-Chakradharpur Express has been short terminated at Agra.
List of trains diverted:
Besides, the Indian Railways has made special arrangements to transport passengers from the accident site, which include coaching rake and buses.