Jharkhand: 6 Injured After Howrah-CSMT Express Train Derails

Jharkhand: The rescue operations are underway at the site of accident.

Mumbai-Howrah Mail derails in Jharkhand |
Mumbai-Howrah Mail derails in Jharkhand | Photo: X/@ANI
Six people were injured as ten coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Badabamboo in Jharkhand on Tuesday.

As per news agency PTI, the accident occurred at 3.45 AM near Badabamboo, around 80 kilometers from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradhatpur Division of South East Railway.

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

"Ten to twelve coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Badabamboo. Six passengers were injured in the accident and provided medical aid in Badabamboo. They are now being taken to Chakradharpur for better treatment," a senior SER official told PTI.

The train accident was reported from Potobeda in the Kharsawan block of Seraikela-Kharsawan district, a local administration official told the news agency.

"The Mumbai-Howrah Mail and a freight train are involved in the accident. The assessment of injured people is underway," the report quoted officials as saying.

Reports said the rescue operations are underway at the accident site.

In an official statement, the Indian Railways said, "Train No. 12810 Howara-CSMT Express has derailed near Chakradharpur, between Rajkharswan West Outer and Barabamboo in Chakradharpur division."

"ARME with Staff and ADRM CKP on site. 6 persons have been injured. All have been given first aid by the Railway medical team," it said.

Indian Railways issues helpline numbers after Howrah-CSMT Express Derailment:

Tatanagar : 06572290324

Chakradharpur: 06587 238072

Rourkela: 06612501072, 06612500244

Howrah: 9433357920, 03326382217

Ranchi: 0651-27-87115.

HWH Help Desk: 033-26382217, 9433357920

SHM Help Desk: 6295531471, 7595074427

KGP Help Desk: 03222-293764

CSMT Helpline Auto no 55993

P&T 022-22694040

Mumbai: 022-22694040

Nagpur: 7757912790

