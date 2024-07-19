National

Gonda Train Accident: 3 Killed, 33 Injured In Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derailment | Updates

As per the latest figures, six persons sustained critical injuries while 26 others sustained minor injuries.

Visual from the site of the train accident in Gonda
Visual from the site of the train accident in Gonda | Photo: PTI
info_icon

At three passengers were killed and 33 others injured after eight coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Thursday.

Emergency services including ambulances and medical teams were rushed to the spot of the accident between the Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations as soon as information about the derailment was received.

The deceased persons were identified as 31-year-old Saroj Kumar Singh -- a resident of Bihar's Araria -- 38-year-old Rahul from Chandigarh and the third person remained unidentified, a list released by the UP Relief Commissioner's office late last night read.

GONDA TRAIN ACCIDENT | TOP UPDATES

DEATH TOLL AT 3

The death toll in the derailment accident of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda stood at 3, while that of injured persons at 33, officials said.

Initially, a confusion was there over the death toll as UP deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak had told news agency PTI that four people had been killed, with district magistrate Neha Sharma also giving the same number.

However, five hours after the accident, authorities revised the figures and Sharma said that there was one death. "Prima facie, when teams reached the spot people were laying scattered there in bad shape due to which confusion prevailed," she said.

UP Relief Commissioner GS Naveen said that later one other passenger died while being taken for treatment to Lucknow and further later, another unidentified person died.

As per the latest figures, six persons sustained critical injuries while 26 others sustained minor injuries.

'SOUND OF BLAST'

The Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations, about 150 km from Lucknow, at around 2:35 pm in the Gonda district.

"Train number 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express that left Wednesday night from Chandigarh derailed near Gonda Junction station between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations at around 2.37 pm on Thursday under the jurisdiction of North Eastern Railway (NER)," Sabyasachi De, a spokesperson said.

The local pilot had heard the "sound of blast" before the derailment, an official told the media without elaborating any further.

RELIEF & RESTORATION WORKS

As soon as the accident took place, a 40-member medical team and 15 ambulances reached the spot and more of them were being sent, said Relief Commissioner Kumar at the time of initial relief operations.

Though inclement weather had affected the task of getting people out of the coaches, the police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) managed to complete the task.

Restoration work was also underway in the wee hours of Friday as officials were removing the derailed coaches of the train. Divisional Railway Manager, Aditya Kumar, had told news agency ANI that "one by one, we are removing the coaches, we trying to finish this as soon as possible. We have all the equipment required."

PROBE INTO ACCIDENT, EX-GRATIA

Union Minister and local MP Kirti Vardhan Singh had visited the spot of the derailment and told the people that a special train had left from Gorakhpur to take the passengers to their destination.

"The train will stop at Mankapur railway station, and buses have been arranged to take passengers to the railway station," Singh had told news agency PTI.

Additionally, he said that a railway's technical team will probe the cause of the accident. The Ministry of Railways also said that a high-level inquiry has been ordered apart from the probe by the Commission of Railway Safety.

The ministry also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kins of each of the deceased. While those with critical injuries will receive Rs 2.5 lakh each, those with minor injuries will get Rs 50,000 each.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also promptly taken cognisance of the matter and had directed authorities to swiftly engage and relief works, asking local administration to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

Several helpline numbers were also released by the authorities, including 8957400965 (Gonda) and 8957409292 (Lucknow) and 9957555960 (Dibrugarh).

