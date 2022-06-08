Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Hot Weather Conditions Continue In Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department. In Haryana, Hisar saw a high of 44.6 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa also recorded a high of 42.8 degrees Celsius.

Weather: Hot summer day in Haryana, Punjab PTI Photo/Kamal Singh

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 8:56 pm

Hot weather conditions continued unabated in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, with the maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits at most places.

Rohtak recorded a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius. Bhiwani experienced a high of 44.3 degrees Celsius while Gurugram recorded a high of 43.5 deg C, it said. Ambala also experienced sweltering heat conditions recording a maximum temperature 43.8 degrees Celsius.       

In Punjab, Amritsar sizzled at a high of 44 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana and Patiala registered respective maximum temperatures of 44 and 44.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. 

Bathinda recorded a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius while Jalandhar also experienced a hot day at 43.5 degrees Celsius.

(With PTI inputs)

