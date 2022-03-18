Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Holi Returns To Life After Two Years, Must Celebrate With Joy And Zest: Sisodia

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the city hosted the "Holi Rangotsav", in collaboration with the Sahitya Kala Parishad, at Sunder Nursery on Thursday.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 3:05 pm

Noting that life is returning to normal after two years of the COVID-19 onslaught, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called on people on Thursday to celebrate the festival of Holi together. Speaking at an event to celebrate Holi, he said people want to come out of the difficult times, smile, enjoy and get immersed in colours.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the city hosted the "Holi Rangotsav", in collaboration with the Sahitya Kala Parishad, at Sunder Nursery on Thursday. "Holi as a festival brings smiles on the faces of people and gives them an opportunity to share the colours of happiness with each other with full enthusiasm.

"After two years, our lives are returning to normal and it is time to embrace this colourful change. This will help us recover from the Covid onslaught that hit us hard over the past two years, when most of us were compelled to remain confined to our houses. Now when lives are gradually coming back on track, nothing can be better than welcoming it with Holi," Sisodia said. Puppet shows, folk dances and musical performances by artistes from various states gave the message of unity in diversity at the event organised by the Department of Art, Culture and Languages of the Delhi government.

Lathmar Holi of Braj and "Phoolon Ki Holi" were the other major attractions of the event. Sisodia said Holi is a festival that is celebrated by everyone, right from "Saawariya to Pir Auliya". "Be it saffron, white or green, Holi remains incomplete until all the colours come together. So everyone should come together and enjoy this festival of happiness and play Holi freely. It is time to let go of the negative energies from our lives and start afresh post the difficult times of Covid," he added.

With PTI Inputs

