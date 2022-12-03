Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Hindu Outfit Seeks Permission For Hanuman Chalisa Recital At Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah Complex

Hindu Outfit Seeks Permission For Hanuman Chalisa Recital At Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah Complex

In spite of the district administration's ban on gatherings and demonstrations at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah complex in Mathura, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has requested permission to perform Laddu Gopal's 'Jalabhishek' and the Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesday.

A view of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and Shahi Idgah mosque, in Mathura.
A view of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and Shahi Idgah mosque, in Mathura.

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 8:42 am

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has sought permission to perform 'Jalabhishek' of Laddu Gopal and the recital of the 'Hanuman Chalisa' at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah complex in Mathura on Tuesday, even as the district administration has banned gatherings and demonstrations there.

Courts are hearing pleas for the removal of the Shahi Idgah Masjid from near the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple. It has been claimed that the mosque is constructed on a part of 13.37-acre land belonging to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust.

The ban was imposed by the administration on December 1 and is in effect till January 28 given the 30th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, the announcement by the Mahasabha, and municipal elections next year, a senior official said. 

The prohibitory order has been issued by District Magistrate Pulkit Khare, the official said, adding that if the orders are violated, strict action will be taken against offenders.

On Friday, the Mahasabha's national treasurer Dinesh Sharma released a video claiming that he has written a letter with his blood to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking permission to recite the Hanuman Chalisa on December 6 at the complex. 

He has also said that "if you cannot permit us to recite the Hanuman Chalisa, then at least give us permission for euthanasia because we do not want to live without being able to worship our idol".

National Hinduism Hanuman Chalisa Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Idgah Complex Mathura Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha Shahi Idgah
