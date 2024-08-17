National

Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Roads And Apple Orchards Damaged, 132 Roads Closed

The officials said 122 people were killed in rain-related incidents and the state suffered losses of about Rs 1,140 crore between June 27 and Friday.

Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst
Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst | Photo: PTI
info_icon

An overnight flash flood triggered by a cloudburst damaged the Rohru-Rampur Road in Himachal Pradesh's apple belt, officials said on Saturday.

The late-night cloudburst in the Rampur area of Shimla district also led to the closure of 132 roads, including National Highway 5. 

A landslide near the Negulsari sliding point in Kinnaur has cut off the district from Shimla while 1,235 power supply schemes have been affected.

Heavy Downpour In Mumbai (representational image) - null
Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert For Heavy Rain In Kerala; Delhi Receives Rain

BY Outlook Web Desk

The officials said there were also reports of roads being blocked due to landslides and flash floods in Sirmaur and Chamba districts.

The cloudburst in the Taklopch panchayat of Rampur damaged several orchards but there has been no reports of human casualty, Deputy Commissioner (Shimla) Anupam Kashyap said.

Directions have been issued to repair the damaged roads and restore water and power supply, he said.

The Rampur-Rohru Road was damaged at several places near the Kholti nullah and a bridge was washed away, he said.

Farmers, especially apple growers, are worried as the growing season is in full swing and transporting the produce to markets will become difficult, said local villager Sanjay Kumar.

Superintendent of Police (Shimla) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told PTI that directions had been issued to reopen the damaged roads at the earliest so that the apple growers did not suffer.

The State Emergency Operation Centre said 72 roads were closed in Shimla, 31 in Mandi, nine in Kangra, eight in Kullu, four in Kinnaur, three in Sirmaur, two in Chamba and one each in Hamirpur, Una and Lahaul & Spiti districts.

It added that 1,235 power and 10 water supply schemes were also affected.

This is the second major cloudburst incident in the Rampur area since July 31.

Flash floods triggered by a cloudburst on July 31 in the Samej area of Rampur claimed 19 lives while 14 people are still missing.

The Met office has issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in isolated places of the state till August 23 and warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts till Sunday.

It also cautioned of possible damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures and kutcha houses.

Since Friday evening, Naina Devi recorded the highest rainfall at 108.2 mm, followed by Hamirpur (76 mm), Palampur (68 mm), Una (67.2 mm), Gohar (65 mm), Baggi (48.8 mm), Bilaspur (40.8 mm), Dharamshala (40.2 mm) and Malraon (40 mm).

Himachal Pradesh's rainfall deficit this monsoon stood at 22 per cent as on Saturday, with the state receiving 405.9 mm rain against an average of 519.5 mm.

The officials said 122 people were killed in rain-related incidents and the state suffered losses of about Rs 1,140 crore between June 27 and Friday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Premier League Opens With Glitzy Opening Ceremony; Badshah, Sonam Bajwa Steal Limelight
  2. London Spirit To Become MI London? IPL Owners May Rename Hundred Teams With Minority Stake
  3. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test: Jason Holder Confident Of West Indies Revival In Face Of Proteas Advantage
  4. The Root Debate: Can Joe Surpass Sachin Tendulkar, And What About Other Fabs - Stats
  5. Birmingham Phoenix Vs Southern Brave, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Men's Eliminator
Football News
  1. Serie A: Antonio Conte Warns Of Much-Needed Napoli Rebuild
  2. Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool: It Is 'Quite Different' Under Arne Slot, Says Mo Salah
  3. EFL Championship Wrap: Luton Town Survive Scare Against Portsmouth To Get First Point, Leeds Draw Against West Brom
  4. Ligue 1: PSG Confirm Goncalo Ramos Will Undergo Surgery On Ankle Ligament Sprain
  5. India's Riiohlang Dhar Chosen As Assistant Referee At FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2024
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Army, IAF Carry Out Aarogya Maitri Health Cube Para-Drop Operation At Nearly 15,000 Ft
  2. Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Roads And Apple Orchards Damaged, 132 Roads Closed
  3. Union Health Ministry To Form Panel To Enhance Security Of Healthcare Workers
  4. ‘BJP Doing Politics’: Akhilesh Yadav Defends Mamata In Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case
  5. UPSC Lateral Entry: 45 Posts Across Ministries | Salary, Eligibility & Application Details
Entertainment News
  1. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  2. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  3. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  4. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
US News
  1. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  2. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  3. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  4. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
  5. McDonald's Collector's Cups Are A Huge Disappointment—Here’s Why
World News
  1. Erratic Internet Services May Drive Away Foreign Investors From Pakistan: Industry Leaders
  2. Nepal: Glacial Lake Outburst Devastated Village In Everest Region, Experts Confirm
  3. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  4. Hurricane Ernesto Makes Landfall On Bermuda As Category 1 Storm
  5. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Opposition Disturbing Bengal', Says TMC's Kunal; Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  4. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  5. Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know