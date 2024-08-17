National

Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert For Heavy Rain In Kerala; Delhi Receives Rain

After a hot and humid morning, Delhi received some relief after it rained in the afternoon.

Heavy Downpour In Mumbai
Heavy Downpour In Mumbai (representational image)
The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts in Kerala for next five days.

Waterlogging in Jaipur after heavy rains on Monday | - PTI
Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi

BY Outlook Web Desk

Kerala: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert For Heavy Rain In 4 Districts

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected across Kerala in the next five days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts, indicating very heavy rainfall of 11 to 20 cm.

Today, rain has already affected many parts of Kerala, causing water levels in rivers like Manimala and Pamba to rise. The IMD also predicts thunderstorms, light to moderate rain, and winds up to 40 km/h in several districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and others.

The Central Water Commission has issued an orange alert for the Manimala River in Kottayam due to dangerously high water levels. People living near the river are advised to be extra careful and avoid crossing it.

There are also warnings for possible sea incursions along the coast. Residents in coastal areas should stay alert. Authorities recommend avoiding night travel in high-altitude areas and not venturing into rivers during heavy rain. Those living in unsafe structures should move to safer places.

Delhi: Rainfall Witnessed Today

Several parts of the national capital received rainfall today that brought respite from heat and humidity.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain on Friday and Saturday earlier.

Odisha: Heavy Rainfall Lashes State

Heavy rain hit parts of Odisha on Friday due to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) explained that this low-pressure system formed over the Northwest Bay of Bengal early Friday, influenced by a cyclonic circulation near South Bangladesh and Gangetic West Bengal. The system is expected to strengthen and move west-northwest through Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand in the next 2-3 days.

The IMD has forecasted heavy to very heavy rain in areas including Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack.

Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) noted that Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, and Kendrapara are experiencing heavy rain, which may flood low-lying areas. The SRC has instructed local officials to prepare for any emergencies, keep drains clear, and deploy pumps as needed.

