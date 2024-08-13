Weather News LIVE: Rain Fury Takes Death Toll To 22 In Rajasthan; 197 Roads Shut In Himachal

Rajasthan Weather LIVE: Death Toll At 22, Heavy Rains To Continue
Rain fury in Rajasthan led to the deaths of eight people on Monday, taking the death toll in the last two days to 22.
Weather officials said that the spell of heavy rainfall is likely to continue in eastern part of the state for the next four to five days.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday conducted field visit in various parts of the city after heavy rains. He visited Jawahar Circle, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer, and Dher ke Balaji areas and took stock of the situation.
Meanwhile schools remained shut in Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Dausa and Karauli amid heavy rainfall forecast.
Weather News LIVE: Delhi Rains Today | What IMD Said
Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Monday, leading to a drop in the maximum temperature and traffic snarls across the city. The India Meteorological Department forecast an overcast sky and light rain for the national capital on Tuesday.
Weather News LIVE: Rain Updates Today
