National

Weather News LIVE: Rain Fury Takes Death Toll To 22 In Rajasthan; 197 Roads Shut In Himachal

Weather News LIVE: Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's live coverage of weather updates from across the nation. Stay updated on your city's weather with our live real-time updates. Rain fury has wreaked havoc on north and northwestern India, with people's day-to-day lives being severely disrupted in the last couple of days. Notably, Delhi, Rajasthan and Himachal experienced tremendous rainfall and traffic snarls on Monday.

O
Outlook Web Desk
13 August 2024
13 August 2024
Waterlogging in Jaipur after heavy rains on Monday | PTI
Weather News LIVE: Torrential rains lashed the national capital on Monday, leading to a drop in mercury as the maximum temperature settled at 31.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. Traffic snarls due to waterlogging in some parts of Delhi led to people being stuck in their vehicles for hours. Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, eight people died in rain-related incidents, taking the death toll to 22 in the last two days. Weather officials said that the spell of heavy rains is likely to continue in Rajasthan for the next four to five days. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma had also conducted a field visit in several parts of the city on Monday.
LIVE UPDATES

Rajasthan Weather LIVE: Death Toll At 22, Heavy Rains To Continue 

Rain fury in Rajasthan led to the deaths of eight people on Monday, taking the death toll in the last two days to 22.

Weather officials said that the spell of heavy rainfall is likely to continue in eastern part of the state for the next four to five days.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday conducted field visit in various parts of the city after heavy rains. He visited Jawahar Circle, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer, and Dher ke Balaji areas and took stock of the situation.

Meanwhile schools remained shut in Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Dausa and Karauli amid heavy rainfall forecast.

Weather News LIVE: Delhi Rains Today | What IMD Said

Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Monday, leading to a drop in the maximum temperature and traffic snarls across the city. The India Meteorological Department forecast an overcast sky and light rain for the national capital on Tuesday.

Weather News LIVE: Rain Updates Today

Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's live coverage of weather news from across the nation. As monsoon unleashes its fury on several states in India, especially the north and northwestern parts, stay updated on all the weather news with out real-time updates.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Harbhajan Singh Believes Rohit Sharma Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat Kohli Five
  2. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
  3. Graham Thorpe: Former England Cricketer Took His Own Life, Confirms Family
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
  5. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
Football News
  1. Barcelona 0-3 Monaco: Flick's Blaugrana Relinquish Joan Gamper Trophy
  2. Borussia Dortmund Sign Germany Forward Maximilian Beier From Hoffenheim
  3. Premier League: Manchester City's Unprecedented Reign Likely To Face Stormy Waters
  4. Brentford Complete 27.5-Million-Pound Deal For Liverpool's Carvalho
  5. Premier League: Watch Out For These Five Young Stars Poised For Breakout Season
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  2. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  3. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  5. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Rain Fury Takes Death Toll To 22 In Rajasthan; 197 Roads Shut In Himachal
  2. SC Sends Notice To ED In Bail Plea Of AAP's Vijay Nair Linked To Delhi Excise Policy
  3. Kolkata Doctor Death: Sandip Ghosh Appointed As New Principal At CNMCH Hours After Resigning From RG Kar Hospital; Sparks Debate
  4. Unfulfilled Promises And Ongoing Struggles In The Life Of Bonded Labourers
  5. Govt Extends Discussion On Broadcasting Services Bill, Seeks Suggestions By Oct 15
Entertainment News
  1. Netizens Spot Natasa Stankovic Liking Posts On Cheating And Emotional Abuse After Split With Hardik Pandya
  2. Sidharth Malhotra Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Shershaah' Turns 3: Celebrating The Legacy Of A Real Hero
  3. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Reveals He Is In Debt Of Rs 1.2 Crore, Says He Is Surviving On Liquid Diet
  4. John Abraham Reveals Aditya Chopra Shows His Films To No One Except For THIS Actor
  5. Robin Williams' Daughter Quashes Rumour Of His Father Having A Pet Monkey On The Actor's 10th Death Anniversary
US News
  1. Trump-Musk Discuss Gaza, Putin, Assassination Attempt And More After Alleged 'Cyberattack' During X Interview
  2. Trump Faces Backlash As #TrumpPedoFiles Trends After Use Of Jeffrey Epstein's Former Jet | Here's What Happened
  3. Is Google Down? Users In US Report Facing Trouble Using Search, YouTube, Gmail
  4. Did Sabrina Carpenter Almost Get Hit By A Firework Mid-Performance? See Video
  5. Video: Ayesha Curry Seen In Tears During Confrontation With Paris Police While Holding Newborn Son | Here's What Happened
World News
  1. Trump-Musk Discuss Gaza, Putin, Assassination Attempt And More After Alleged 'Cyberattack' During X Interview
  2. Trump Faces Backlash As #TrumpPedoFiles Trends After Use Of Jeffrey Epstein's Former Jet | Here's What Happened
  3. In A First, Zelenskyy Confirms Ukrainian Military Operating Inside Russia's Kursk
  4. Is Google Down? Users In US Report Facing Trouble Using Search, YouTube, Gmail
  5. 'Frequent Beatings', 'Overcrowding': Released Palestinian Prisoners Share Abuse Stories Of Israeli Prisons
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather August 12: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged