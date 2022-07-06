Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Himachal Pradesh: Landslide Kills 1, At Least 4 Feared Washed Away In Cloudburst In Kullu

According to SDRF officials, four to six people have been missing following the cloud burst at Chojh village in Challal panchayat at around 6 am. At least five cattle have also been washed away in the flash floods.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 11:02 am

A landslide on the outskirts of Shimla city left a woman dead and two others critically injured on Wednesday, a senior state disaster management official said while at least four people have been feared washed away in flash floods triggered by cloud burst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.

Shimla district emergency operations centre (DEOC) said the incident occurred at Dhalli.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital here.

Though rescue teams were rushed, they are stuck midway due to landslides, the senior State Disaster Management official said.

Four to six people have been missing following the cloud burst at Chojh village in Challal panchayat at around 6 am. At least five cattle have also been washed away in the flash floods, he added citing information from the Kullu District Emergency Operations Centre.

Further details are awaited. 

(With PTI Inputs)

