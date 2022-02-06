Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Her Golden Voice Will Continue To Echo In Hearts Of Fans: Rahul On Lata Mangeshkar's Demise

"Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades," Gandhi tweeted.

Her Golden Voice Will Continue To Echo In Hearts Of Fans: Rahul On Lata Mangeshkar's Demise
Lata Mangeshkar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 10:57 am

Condoling singing legend Lata Mangeshkar's demise, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday said her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. 


Mangeshkar died on Sunday at a hospital in Mumbai. The 92-year-old singer had tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).


"Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades," Gandhi tweeted.

Related stories

NEWSFLASH: Two-Day National Mourning Declared Following Death Of Lata Mangeshkar

Lata's Voice Will Continue To Live On: Gadkari

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: An Unfathomable Talent Gifted With A Divine Voice


"Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. My condolences to her family, friends and fans," the Congress leader said.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Lata Mangeshkar Lata Mangeshkar Death Delhi Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Lata Mangeshkar To Be Cremated With Full State Honours

Lata Mangeshkar To Be Cremated With Full State Honours

Ladakh Adds 111 COVID-19 Cases

End Of An Era: Shiv Sena On Lata Mangeshkar's Death

Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Karkardooma Court, No One Injured

Jharkhand Girl Rescued While Being Trafficked To Delhi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics