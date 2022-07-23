Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Heavy Rains Lash Several Parts Of Chhattisgarh; CM Asks Officials To Be Ready With Relief Measures

Water from the swollen Mingachal river entered the camps of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) in Mingahcal and Darba villages after which personnel stationed there had to be shifted to safety, the official said.

Heavy Rains Lash Several Parts Of Chhattisgarh; CM Asks Officials To Be Ready With Relief Measures Photo: PTI

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 10:13 pm

Authorities in several parts of Chhattisgarh, including Raipur, were on Saturday asked to stay alert for flood-like situations due to heavy rains since the previous day.

Bijapur in south Bastar is worst-affected with several smalls rivers and rivulets flooded, leading to disruption in normal life for people, an official said. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has asked district collectors, superintendents of police and urban bodies to be on alert in view of cyclonic rains in the state, an official statement said.

"The CM has directed them to ensure all disaster management related measures are in place to deal with any situation like water logging and floods," the official said.

The release said there is possibility of heavy rain in all divisions of the state, except Surguja, due to a cyclonic circulation over interior Odisha.

"Bijapur has been witnessing continuous rainfall from two days. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and police have been deployed for timely evacuation of people. The district collector and SP visited affected areas," the official said.

Meanwhile, 11 members of a family, including women and children, who were trapped in Jhadigutta village in Kutru area of Bijapur on Friday night amid heavy rains were rescued by SDRF and police personnel this morning, he added.

The Meteorological Centre Raipur has predicted light to moderate rainfall in several parts on Sunday and heavy rainfall at one or two places.

-With PTI Input

