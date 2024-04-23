National

Heavy Rains, Gusty Winds In Delhi-NCR Bring Respite From Sweltering Heat

The rains lashed national capital--Delhi and NCR on Tuesday evening bringing relief from the sweltering heat.

PTI
Rains lashed Delhi on Tuesday | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Heavy rain and strong winds lashed Delhi-NCR on Tuesday evening, bringing much needed respite from the sweltering weather.

Parts of Delhi is receiving light-intensity rain and strong gusty wind after experiencing days of warm weather.

"A dust storm followed by a thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds, with speeds ranging from 40 to 70 kmph, is expected to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR within the next 2 hours," the weather department said.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 22.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

