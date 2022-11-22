Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
HC Bench Keeps In Abeyance A Single Judge Order Against 254 Asst Profs In TN

Madras High Court's division bench deferred the recent orders of a single judge terminating 254 assistant professor appointments at Pachaiyappa's Trust colleges in Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Cuddalore.

Madras High Court PTI

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 7:26 pm

A division bench of the Madras High on Tuesday kept in abeyance the recent orders of a single judge, which terminated the appointment of 254 assistant professors in the various colleges run by Pachaiyappa's Trust in Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.

The bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and D Bharatha Chakravarthy granted the injunction while admitting the appeals preferred by the aggrieved asst professors.

The judges pointed out that the inquiry conducted by Justice Shanmugam Commission revealed there were some irregularities in the award of weightage marks in respect of 150 assistant professors alone. The single-judge order declaring the appointments of all 254 assistant professors as null and void, cannot be accepted. 

Hence, the operation of his order passed on November 17 is kept in abeyance till the passing of final orders on the appeals, the bench said. 

While allowing two writ petitions from R Prema Latha and six others, who alleged irregularities in the appointments, Justice S M Subramaniam on November 17 directed the Pachaiyappa's Trust to terminate the services of the 254 assistant professors from service.

National Madras High Court Chennai Kanchipuram Cuddalore Tamil Nadu Pachaiyappa Trust Colleges Assistant Professors Judges
