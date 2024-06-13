National

Haryana Govt To Work On Domestic Airport Project In Karnal: Minister Kamal Gupta

Gupta discussed the proposal to build a domestic airport in Karnal with the officers of various departments in Karnal. Officers were provided with the necessary guidance to expedite the implementation of this project, an official statement released here said

Facebook
Kamal Gupta Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Haryana's Civil Aviation Minister Kamal Gupta Thursday said that Karnal is set to become a hub for domestic air travel across India in the upcoming months.

"Plans are underway to upgrade Karnal aerodrome into a fully operational domestic airport," he said.

Gupta discussed the proposal to build a domestic airport in Karnal with the officers of various departments in Karnal. Officers were provided with the necessary guidance to expedite the implementation of this project, an official statement released here said.

Gupta said that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar are committed to enhancing convenience for Karnal residents through the domestic airport project.

To facilitate this initiative, Karnal aerodrome was thoroughly inspected, and officials were directed to address any existing challenges that may hinder the project's advancement.

Gupta also examined the workshop, runway, and other key facilities at Karnal aerodrome during his visit, the statement said.

The Haryana minister stated that surveys are currently being conducted at Karnal, Ambala, Pinjore, Narnaul, and Bhiwani, where airstrips ranging from 3,000 to 4,000 feet are available.

Under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, possibilities of establishing domestic airports are being explored based on these surveys.

Discussions will follow with officers after surveying all airstrips, and wherever feasible, domestic airports will be developed, he said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Govt Re-Appoints Ajit Doval As NSA, PK Mishra As Principal Secretary To PM
  2. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Ajit Doval Reappointed As National Security Adviser
  3. Delhi's Summer Action Plan To control air pollution to come into effect from June 15: Gopal Rai
  4. JKBOSE Class 10th Result Declared, 79.25% Students Pass
  5. TN Govt To Operate LNG, CNG Buses On Experimental Basis For Select Routes
Entertainment News
  1. Ali Fazal Explains How He Approached His Character Guddu Pandit in ‘Mirzapur’
  2. Karan Aujla Reveals He Wrote Diljit Dosanjh's 'G.O.A.T' In 10 Minutes
  3. Malayalam Actor Joju George Injured During Helicopter Shot, Out Of Action For 3 Weeks
  4. Sai Tamhankar Opens Up On Being Part Of Vijay Varma-Starrer ‘Matka King’
  5. 'Unexpected Duo': Gippy Grewal Teams Up With Tejasswi Prakash For 'Revolver' Music Video
Sports News
  1. T20 World Cup 2024: New York's Nassau County International Stadium, Home To Tense Matches, Set For Demolition
  2. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Score: BAN Aim To Dominate NED; Winners Stay In Super 8s Contention
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Who Can IND Face In Super 8s? When Will Men In Blue Play Their Super 8 Matches - Check Full Details
  5. Edin Terzic Resigns As Borussia Dortmund Manager After Taking Club To UEFA Champions League Final
World News
  1. Modi Is On His Way To Italy For The G7 Outreach Summit
  2. Joey Chestnut Vs. Takeru Kobayashi: World Record Holders To Come Face-To-Face On Netflix’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
  3. Watch: Pakistani Lawmaker Praises India For Holding Fair Lok Sabha Elections
  4. High Level Of Fecal Matter Surrounds Mecox Bay, Sparks Public Health Concerns
  5. Don’t Travel To These Places During Summer Holidays! Experts Advice
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone, 'Gross' Video Goes Viral
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Ajit Doval Reappointed As National Security Adviser
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know