Haryana Cong Holds A Meeting For Bharat Jodo Yatra Set To Enter The State On Dec 21

A meeting of various committees for the Haryana Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, scheduled to enter the state on December 21, was held on Tuesday by the newly appointed Haryana Congress in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil.

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Bharat Jodo Yatra PTI Photo

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 9:43 pm

Newly appointed Haryana Congress in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil on Tuesday held a meeting of various committees constituted for the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra which is scheduled to enter the state on December 21.

The first phase of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana will be till December 23. In the second phase, the Yatra will re-enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh at Sanoli Khurd in Panipat district on January 6.

The Yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. It is currently passing through Rajasthan and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023.

Senior Haryana Congress leader Ashok Arora said at the meeting held on Tuesday, the responsibilities of all committees and the route of the yatra were decided. Arora, who is a member of one of the committees and attended the meeting in Delhi along with senior leaders, said the Haryana leg of the Yatra will be held in two phases.

The Haryana Congress recently constituted 14 different committees and also assigned party leaders responsibilities for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The yatra will enter Haryana from Firozpur Jhirka in Nuh district on December 21 morning and the night stay will be in Bhadas village, he said, adding, "Next morning, it will move towards Ghasera and halt for the December 22 night in Sohna of Gurugram district. On December 23, it will move towards Faridabad district."

After re-entering Haryana in the second phase, a big rally will be organized in Panipat on January 7. The yatra will then enter Punjab after passing through Karnal, Kurukshetra, and Ambala, Arora said.

Former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state Congress president Udai Bhan, Rajya Sabha MPs Deepender Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and MLA Kiran Chaudhary, along with senior leaders and members of all committees were present in the meeting.

