National

Haridwar: Mosques, Mazar In Kanwar Yatra Route Covered With Cloth Sheets, Later Removed |On Cam

A video making rounds on social media has shown that the sheets were hung on bamboo scaffoldings in front of two mosques and a mazar, all in the Jwalapur area where the Kanwar Yatra passed through. Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj told reporters that it was done to maintain peace.

Haridwar Kanwar Yatra Mosque Covered
A mosque being covered with white cloth during Kanwar yatra in Haridwar | Photo: X/@SamirAlam
info_icon

As Kanwar Yatra entered Haridwar on Friday, the facades of two mosques and a mazar along the route of the yatra were covered with large sheets of white cloth to 'prevent trouble' but were removed by the evening following objections from various quarters.

A video making rounds on social media has shown that the sheets were hung on bamboo scaffoldings in front of two mosques and a mazar, all in the Jwalapur area.

'Kanwariyas' upon their return after collecting sacred water from Ganga river for Lord Shiva's worship during the holy month of 'Shravan', in Prayagraj, - PTI
Kanwar Yatra: UP Govt Challenges Stay On Eatery-Nameplate Order, SC Says It'll Continue

BY Outlook Web Desk

What did the police say?

According to Danish Ali, appointed as a special police officer (SPO) by the administration for the yatra's management, "We received orders from the railway police post to remove the curtains. That is why we have come to remove these."

Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj told reporters that it was done to maintain peace. "Any such thing is done only to prevent trouble. It is not such a big thing. We also cover buildings when they are under construction."

Akhilesh Yadav | - PTI
BJP's 'Flickering Lamp' Will Soon Go Out, Says Akhilesh Yadav; Welcomes SC's Kanwar Yatra Directive Stay

BY Outlook Web Desk

However, commenting on the matter, the mosque's maulana and the mazar's caretakers said they were not aware of any administrative order in this regard and claimed this was for the first time that such a step had been taken during the yatra.

Supreme Court on Kanwar Yatra order - null
'Used To Visit Veg Hotel Run By A Muslim': SC Judge As Court Stays Kanwar Yatra Order On Displaying Names At Eateries

BY PTI

Congress criticises covering of mosques

Congress leader and former minister Naeem Qureshi said he has never seen such a thing in his life.

"We Muslims always welcome Shiv bhakts (devotees) for the kanwar fair and arrange refreshments for them at various places. This has been an example of harmony between Hindus and Muslims in Haridwar, and there has never been a tradition of curtains," he said.

Congress leader and former district panchayat president Rao Afaque Ali said the administration's decision to cover mosques and mazars is surprising.

"It has never happened earlier. Some kanwariyas also go to mosques to pay obeisance. India is a country where everyone takes care of every religion and caste. Today mosques are being covered, what will happen if temples are covered in this manner tomorrow?" he asked.

Mahua Moitra Moves SC Against Kanwar Yatra Eateries Order - null
‘Economic Boycott Of Muslims’: MP Mahua Moitra Moves SC Against Kanwar Yatra Eateries Order

BY PTI

Uttarakhand Congress vice president Suryakant Dhasmana claimed that this was a "contempt of the Supreme Court".

"The order to put curtains on mosques and mazars on the kanwar yatra route in Haridwar district, whoever has issued it, goes against the Supreme Court which has put a stay on an order which asked hotel and restaurant owners and fruit vendors on the route to display their names, caste and religious identity," Dhasmana said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Lose Late Wickets To Leave Third Test Versus West Indies In The Balance
  2. ECB Chief Insists No Decision Made On England White-Ball Coach Matthew Mott's Future
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W Vs SL-W
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Surykaumar Assures Reunion With Gambhir Will Fulfil Potential This Time
  5. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: Captain Fantastic Athapaththu Powers SL-W To Final In Dambulla Roller-Coaster
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Sessegnon Rejoins Boyhood Club Fulham After Tottenham Departure
  2. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Enzo Maresca Will Surprise People At Chelsea
  3. Arne Slot's Liverpool Success Will Be Measured By Trophies, Says Gary McAllister
  4. Curtis Jones 'Happiest He's Ever Been' At Liverpool Under Arne Slot
  5. Nurnberg 3-0 Juventus: Thiago Motta's Men Thrashed In First Pre-Season Friendly
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
  2. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  5. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
Hockey News
  1. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  2. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  4. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haridwar: Mosques, Mazar In Kanwar Yatra Route Covered With Cloth Sheets, Later Removed |On Cam
  2. Weather Updates LIVE: 1 Dead In Navi Mumbai Building Collapse; Cloudburst Causes Flash Flood In Uttarakhand
  3. Prime Accused In Killing Of 24-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Arrested From Bhopal
  4. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  5. ‘Don’t Teach Me’: Mamata After MEA Objects To Her ‘Shelter Offer’ To Bangladeshis
Entertainment News
  1. Ranveer Singh Confirms His Next With Aditya Dhar, To Share Screen With Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna And Arjun Rampal
  2. Bryan Adams 'Excited' To Come Back To India With His 'So Happy It Hurts' Tour In December
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  4. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  5. A Review Of 'Guide': The Serendipitous Journey Of A Reluctant Swami
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  2. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  3. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  4. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  5. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
World News
  1. Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Ties With Turkiye Counterpart
  2. Grappling With Maritime Disputes And Myanmar Crisis, ASEAN Top Diplomat Meetings Joined By US, China
  3. Imran Khan’s Party Workers Arrested From Across Pakistan, Prevented From Demonstrations In Islamabad
  4. US Elections 2024: Vice President Kamala Harris Officially Becomes Presidential Candidate
  5. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs