National

Kanwar: UP Govt Challenges SC's Stay On Eatery Order, Says It's 'To Avoid Confusion'

The idea behind the directive is transparency and informed choice of the consumer or 'Kanwariya' regarding the food they eat during the period of the yatra, "keeping in mind their religious sentiments so that they don’t, even accidentally, fall foul of their beliefs," the UP government as saying in the affidavit challenging the Supreme Court's interim stay.

Kanwar yatra Supreme Court
'Kanwariyas' upon their return after collecting sacred water from Ganga river for Lord Shiva's worship during the holy month of 'Shravan', in Prayagraj, Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Uttar Pradesh government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing petitions challenging its interim stay on the direction to eateries in the state falling on the 'Kanwar Yatra'/ route to display names of the owners. The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government said the directive was to ensure a peaceful completion of the 'Kanwar Yatra' and to ensure larger transparency.

The idea behind the directive is transparency and informed choice of the consumer or 'Kanwariya' regarding the food they eat during the period of the yatra, "keeping in mind their religious sentiments so that they don’t, even accidentally, fall foul of their beliefs," news agency ANI quoted the UP government as saying in the affidavit challenging the Supreme Court's interim stay.

ALSO READ | Kanwar Yatra 2024: Supreme Court Stays UP, Uttarakhand's Eatery-Nameplate Order

The Supreme Court on July 22 mposed an interim stay on controversial directives by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments that eateries along Kanwar Yatra route must display names of owners. A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti, however, said eateries may be required to display the kind of food they are serving - whether they are vegetarian or non-vegetarian.

Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments' orders on displaying names of owners of eateries on Kanwar Yatra route is "exclusion by identity," and against the Constitution, Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the Supreme Court on Monday while appearing for Mahua Moitra over the plea challenging the controversial state government orders.

ALSO READ | Kanwar Yatra: Nameplate Order For Eateries Issued For Entire State Amid Muzaffarnagar Row

"We deem it appropriate to pass interim order prohibiting the enforcement of the above directives. In other words, food sellers may be required to display kind of food, but must not be forced to display names of owners, staff employed," the bench said and posted the matter for further hearing on Friday.

The Uttar Pradesh government said that the state has imposed no ban or prohibition on the trade or business of the food sellers - except the restriction on selling non-veg food - and they are free to conduct their business as usual.

ALSO READ | Kanwar Yatra: Traffic Restrictions In Ghaziabad From July 27, Snarls Expected - Advisory Inside

“The requirement to display the names and identities of the owners is merely an additional measure to ensure transparency and avoid any potential confusion among the Kanwariyas,” the affidavit added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Veteran Jonny Bairstow Sets Sights On Swift Test Return
  2. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Injured Thushara Ruled Out Of T20Is, Madushanka Named As Replacement
  3. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: England Captain Stokes Backs Electric Wood To Break 100mph
  4. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ben Stokes Confident Opportunities Will Come Fast Bowlers' Way
  5. Samit Dravid: Former India Head Coach's Son Bags Mysuru Warriors Deal In Karnataka's Domestic T20 Tournament
Football News
  1. Brazil Women Edge Out Nigeria 1-0 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  2. Drone Spying Scandal: Canada Olympic Panel Removes Women's Football Coach Bev Priestman
  3. ESP 2-1 JPN: Aitana Bonmati Inspires Spain Women To Opening Paris Olympics Win
  4. USA 3-0 Zambia: Emma Hayes' United States Off To Flying Start At Paris Olympics
  5. English Premier League: Slot Keen To Work With Current Liverpool Squad Amid Transfer Concerns
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  3. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber To Retire From Professional Tennis After The Games
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bravehearts; Shinkun La Tunnel Project Inaugurated
  2. Kerala: MEA Criticises State Govt For Appointing Secretary For 'External Cooperation'
  3. Kanwar: UP Govt Challenges SC's Stay On Eatery Order, Says It's 'To Avoid Confusion'
  4. Weather News LIVE: Schools Open In Mumbai Today, Closed In Pune Amid Heavy Rains; Busy Roads Of Delhi Waterlogged
  5. Congress Distances Itself From MP Channi's 'Undeclared Emergency' Comment; BJP Demands Expulsion
Entertainment News
  1. Janhvi Kapoor Has THIS To Say About Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya
  2. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  3. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' To Arrive On OTT: Here's When And Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer
  4. R Madhavan Buys New Property In BKC, Mumbai Worth THIS Whopping Amount-Report
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': JioCinema Files Complaint Against 'Doctored' Clip Featuring Armaan Malik and Kritika
US News
  1. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  2. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
  3. TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened
  4. Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist Nekokuragem Sentenced For Major Tax Evasion | What This Means For The Series' Future
  5. Was Donald Trump Shot? FBI Director 'Doubtful' Over Bullet Graze Or Shrapnel
World News
  1. Heavy Rain In Northern Japan Triggers Floods, Landslides, Forcing Hundreds To Take Shelter
  2. Brazil Apologizes For Post-WWII Persecution Of Japanese Immigrants
  3. 'Disgusting': White House Describes Sexist, Racist Attacks On Kamala Harris '
  4. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  5. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
Latest Stories
  1. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Soon on exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
  2. Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar, Ashok Hall Renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap', 'Ashok Mandap'
  3. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  4. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  5. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, People Advised To Stay In; CM Shinde Says Will Airlift People If Needed
  7. Weather News: Red Alert In Mumbai, Schools Closed; NDRF In Pune For Rescue | Highlights, July 25
  8. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw