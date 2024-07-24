National

Kanwar Yatra: Traffic Restrictions In Ghaziabad From July 27, Snarls Expected | Advisory Inside

Scores of 'Kanwariyas' cross Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, which is adjoining Delhi, while travelling to the holy town of Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra, prompting the police to issue traffic advisories each year to ensure smooth passage to the devotees and commuters.

Kanwar yATRA 2024 Sawan
Kanwariyas walk past a shop on which banners with shopkeeper's name was put up on Kanwar Marg after an order issued by Uttar Pradesh Government, in Muzaffarnagar, Saturday, July 20, 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

With the movement of 'Kanwariyas', the devotees who undertake the annual 'Kanwar Yatra', is expected to go up in the coming days leading to Maha Shivratri on August 2, traffic diversions have been announced for Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, which is a major junction crossed by the devotees during their travel to Uttarakhand's Haridwar to fetch holy water from the Ganga.

Kanwar Yatra 2024: Supreme Court Stays UP, Uttarakhand's Eatery-Nameplate Order

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Shiva, known as Kanwariyas or "Bhole". The Kanwariyas travel to Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Ajgaibinath, Sultanganj in Bhagalpur, Bihar to collect holy waters of the Ganges and then bring it back on foot to their hometowns where they offer the water to Shivlings on Maha Shivratri, which is on August 2 this year.

Ghaziabad Police Taffic Advisory For Kanwar Yatra

The following traffic diversions will be in place from July 27 midnight:

  • Movement of all vehicles on Gangnahar Patri Kanwad Road and pipeline road will completely be restricted

  • Movement of vehicles from Mohannagar/Meerut Tiraha/Rajnagar Extension/Hapur Chugi on National Highway No 34 (formerly NH-58) towards Meerut will be permitted in single Lane. However Vehicular movement on the said route will completely be restricted from Julu 29 midnight

  • Vehicles coming from Palwal/Kundli via Eastern Peripheral Expressway will not be permitted to move towards Ghaziabad City/Muradnagar/Modinagar Side from Duhai intersection from 29.07.2024 at 00:00 hrs. The above vehicles will reach their destination using dasna intersection and then National Highway No. 09

  • Vehicles going from Meerut Tiraha towards Mohanagar/Seemapuri border will move in single opposite Lane till July 29 midnight. Thereafter the movement of vehicles on the said route will completely be restricted between Meerut Tiraha and Seemapuri border

  • Movement of vehicles towards Dudheshwar Temple from Chaudhary Mod/New Bus Stand/Gaushala Fatak/Hapur Tiraha/Kaila Bhatta side will completely be restricted and also on Patel Nagar Flyover

  • Vehicles moving towards National Highway- 34 (formerly NH-58) from Sanjay Geeta Chowk / Ghukna Mod / DPS Cut/Sihani Chungi/Sanjay Nagar Flyover will completely be restricted

  • Vehicular movement will completely be restricted between Meerut Tiraha and Santosh Medical Jal Nigam T-Point

  • Vehicular movement on Delhi Meerut Expressway Between Delhi and Meerut will completely be restricted from 29.07.2024 at 00:00 hrs. Thereafter above vehicles can use National Highway No. 09 via Hapur to reach their destination

  • Movement of vehicles towards Dudheshwar Temple from Railway station road, Kirana Mandi, Ramte Ram road, Ghantaghar, Bajariya Road, Delhi Gate side will completely be restricted

  • Movement of Vehicles from Meerut Tiraha towards Hindon River side, Kanawani, Indirapuram side will completely be restricted. The vehicles will move from Old bus stand to Chaudhary Mod to Vijaynagar Railway Over Bridge towards

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) ACP for Law and Order Shiv Hari Meena also conducted a foot patrol at inter-state and inter-district borders to review security arrangements and preparations for the ongoing 'Kanwar Yatra' and the Savan month.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police also held coordination meetings with its counterparts in Delhi and Ghaziabad for security arrangements.

Meena, along with Noida DCP Ram Badan Singh, Central Noida DCP Suniti, Traffic DCP Yamuna Prasad, and DCP Anil Yadav, assessed the security arrangements at Kalindi Kunj, Chilla Border, Lal Kuan, and other key locations in the Noida zone, according to an official statement.

