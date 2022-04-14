Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Hanskhali Gang Rape: CBI May Speak To Father On Body Was Snatched At Gunpoint Allegation

The CBI team visited the Hashkhali police station, and took into its custody the case diary and other documents related to the investigation, said the official.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 3:21 pm

The CBI on Thursday is likely to speak to the father of the girl who was gang-raped in West Bengal's Nadia district, after he alleged that his daughter's body was snatched at gunpoint for cremation, an officer said.

A CBI team, which has two woman officers, reached Hanskhali on Wednesday night, he said.

The CBI team visited the Hanskhali police station, and took into its custody the case diary and other documents related to the investigation, he added.

"We have collected the case diary and other documents related to the investigation. We may go and meet the father of the girl and record his statement today," the officer told PTI.

The father, who is in hospital, had claimed on Wednesday that the accused had snatched her daughter's body at gunpoint and cremated her.

The girl's parents have been alleging that they were threatened with dire consequences if they reported the matter to the police.

The CBI team is also likely to visit the house of the prime accused where the crime was perpetrated, the officer said.

The girl, a student of class 9, died after she was allegedly gang-raped at a party in that house on April 4. The prime accused is the son of a TMC panchayat member, her family claimed. 

National Gangrape Case Rape Case Rape And Murder Case West Bengal Trinamool Congress (TMC) CBI CBI Investigation Probe West Bengal
