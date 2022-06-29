Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Gun-Battle Between Maoists, Security Forces In Jharkhand

Acting on a tip-off, security forces were conducting a combing operation inside Dak Sadam forest on the foothills of Lugu Pahari in Mahuatand Police Station area, when CPI (Maoist) cadre spotted them and opened fire, following which the gun-battle started.

A gunfight broke out between security forces and Maoists in Jharkhand's Bokaro district File Photo

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 7:45 pm

A gunfight broke out between security forces and Maoists in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Wednesday, after which the red rebels retreated into deep forests, prompting the launch of a massive search operation, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces were conducting a combing operation inside Dak Sadam forest on the foothills of Lugu Pahari in Mahuatand Police Station area, when CPI (Maoist) cadre spotted them and opened fire, following which the gun-battle started.

However, the Maoists made a hasty retreat into deep forests, leaving behind daily use items. The search operation to nab them is underway, Bermo Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Satish Chandra Jha.

(With PTI inputs)

